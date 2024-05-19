Natalya Shares Touching Tribute In Memory Of Her Cat 2Pawz

WWE veteran Natalya took to her official Twitter (X) account to pay tribute to her cat 2Pawz, who recently passed away.

Natalya wrote, “Our hearts hurt. We lost 2pawz today. He’s been so strong and brave battling cancer and I’m so proud of him for how hard he fought. I’ve never had a cat as unique as him, EVER. He and I had the most special connection. He was just exceptional and loving and loyal and sweet and so full of personality. He’ll have a safe place in my heart forever and there will never be another like him. I’m going to miss him so much. Take care of Maki and Miss Charly. Love you, Bunny.”

2Pawz had its own official Instagram page with 145,000 followers, and it would even attend WWE events from time to time.

You can check out Natalya’s posts below.

It’s been challenging losing two of our kitties in under 3 months. Makaveli and 2pawz were our family and they were very important parts of our home and lives. For me, I’ve found the only way to handle grief/loss is to go through it. There’s no other way around it. One moment… pic.twitter.com/8ZOnwbvssl — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 18, 2024