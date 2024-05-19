Swerve Strickland Explains How Serving In The United States Army Prepared Him For Adulthood

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including how serving in the United States Army prepared him for adulthood.

Strickland said, “Two weeks after I graduated high school, I was going to basic training and that got me ready to like, do stuff on my own, it’s not going to get done if you don’t do it, if you don’t take the initiative to get up and just grind and go.”

“Most of the time, I was with my Mom and my sisters and stuff, so as a man, I’m glad I was able to go into my adulthood through the military rather than like, because I didn’t really have my Dad there in the household with me, so it was really cool to just be able to get up and learn to be a man on my own around other men of other different walks of life in the hard way.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.