Jey Uso Says He Feels More Confident Now Than Ever Before With His Current Character Direction

WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso recently spoke with The Daily Mail on a number of topics including how he feels more confident now than ever before with his current character direction.

Uso said, “I’m actually more confident than ever right now, I took all the tools that they gave me. During the pandemic era, being with Hunter and Heyman in the room, just with The Bloodline, just us, going over and spitting ideas, I learned all that and now, I apply it on my own, and then working with Hunter right now as a singles competitor, it’s cool, I feel like I finally earned that respect now, and it’s all love.”

“Work seems easier right now, all that worrying stuff, being anxious all the time, it’s out the way. Now, I just go out there and if I’m on the card that night, I make sure I’m bringing energy, that’s just my thing, I just want to dial it up.”

“During the show, when I come out, I feel like there’s a spike here, even if you never watched wrestling, it was like alright, who’s he, he’s got to be a main player.”