Chris Jericho Calls Randy Savage “One Of His Heroes,” Says He Wishes He Could’ve Wrestled Him

Chris Jericho was a big “Macho Man” Randy Savage fan.

The AEW performer recently responded to a fan on Twitter and wrote about how he wishes he could have shared the ring with the aforementioned late WWE Hall of Fame legend.

“Man I wish I would’ve gotten to work with Randy,” Jericho wrote. “One of my heroes for sure.”

In an additional tweet, Jericho wrote about how despite his reputation behind-the-scenes for being a hot-head, “Macho Man” was always cordial with him.

“He was always nice to me,” Jericho wrote.

Man I wish I would’ve gotten to work with Randy. One of my heroes for sure. https://t.co/11PdVIhbOa — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2023