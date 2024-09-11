Chris Jericho Registers New Trademark

Chris Jericho has registered a new trademark. He registered the term ‘Hi Guys’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This is part of his current Learning Tree gimmick, and he uses the line to begin his promotions. On September 11, Michael E. Dockins filed on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. for entertainment and merchandise purposes. Here’s the description:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Jericho began the gimmick in March, when he attempted to form a mentor-student relationship with Hook. He later approached Big Bill and Bryan Keith, but Hook declined.

They fought for the FTR Title, which Hook reclaimed at All In in the final match. Jericho held the title for 127 days.