Chris Jericho’s Status With AEW, Brodie Lee – Dynamite Update

– With Chris Jericho set to do a brief tour with Fozzy from April 16th to May 9th, there has been speculation about Jericho taking some time off. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Jericho “actually arranged the tour to where there are no conflicts” and Jericho is free on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The angle on Dynamite this week was done to swerve fans and make them think Jericho was being written off TV.

– Dave Meltzer noted there’s an expectation that Brodie Lee will be debuting for AEW soon and Rochester, NY would make sense since it’s his hometown. Meltzer added that Lee debuting on the March 18th edition of Dynamite in Rochester was the plan at one time and could still be the plan. AEW has reportedly sold over 4,500 tickets so far for the Rochester edition of Dynamite.