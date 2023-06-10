Chris Sabin Crowned X-Division Champion At Impact Against All Odds

Chris Sabin is the new X-Division Champion of Impact Wrestling.

Sabin defeated Trey Miguel to win the X-Division Title on Friday night’s Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view. Sabin won the pin after a Cradle Shock, despite Miguel spraying paint in his eyes. This was a rematch of their Under Siege match from last month, in which Miguel used spray-paint to win.

Sabin is in his ninth reign as champion. Since passing the six reigns held by AJ Styles, Jay Lethal, and Austin Aries, he has held the record for the most X-Division Title reigns. On November 18, 2022, Miguel began his second reign at Impact Over Drive by defeating Black Taurus in the tournament finals to reclaim the vacant title. Miguel held the title for 202 days in a row.

The Motor City Machine Guns had a big night as Alex Shelley won the Impact World Title in the main event. Sabin and Shelley celebrated the show’s conclusion together, as seen at this link.

Click here for complete Against All Odds results. Here are highlights from the title change at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, OH:

Will @SuperChrisSabin become a 9-time X Division Champion or will @TheTreyMiguel leave with the title?! Find out NEXT!#AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/ZrioII6qzt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023