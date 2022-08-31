Christopher Daniels Discusses Current Status of ROH and Tony Khan Buying the Company

AEW talent and VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels recently spoke with Headlock at Gamescom 2022 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Daniels talked about AEW President Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) earlier this year. Here are the highlights:

Current status of ROH:

“We’re in the process of finding a television venue for Ring of Honor. We’re not sure if that’s gonna be a part of Warner Media or a separate entity, but whatever we do, we’re going to keep the name Ring of Honor alive in professional wrestling.”

Khan buying ROH:

“I was very happy to hear that Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor. I was very disappointed that the pandemic sort of hit Ring of Honor very hard.”