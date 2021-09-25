Christopher Daniels In-Ring Return, X Division Triple Threat Tournament, More

Veteran pro wrestler Christopher Daniels will make his Impact Wrestling in-ring return next Thursday as he faces Madman Fulton.

Daniels returned this week to help Josh Alexander and Impact World Champion Christian Cage take out Fulton and Ace Austin after Alexander’s main event win over Austin. Daniels, who is currently with AEW, has not appeared for TNA/Impact since 2014. He first started with the company in 2002.

Also announced for next Thursday’s Impact is the beginning to a tournament to determine who will compete in the Triple Threat at Bound For Glory for the vacant Impact X Division Title. Each match in the tournament will be a Triple Threat as well. The opening match will take place next Thursday with Trey Miguel vs. the debuting Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid.

New #1 contenders to Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Havok will be determined next Thursday with Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne vs. Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace. The winners will challenge Rosemary and Havok at Knockouts Knockdown on October 9.

A Street Fight between W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards will also take place next week, plus a segment with Rhino deciding if he wants to stay with Violent By Design.

Below is the current line-up for next Thursday:

* Christopher Daniels returns to the Impact ring vs. Madman Fulton

* Vacant X Division Title Contender’s Tournament Opener: Trey Miguel vs. the debuting Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid

* #1 Contender’s Match: Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. Winners to challenge Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Havok at Knockouts Knockdown

* Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Street Fight

* Rhino addresses Violent By Design after recent beatdown

EXCLUSIVE: @facdaniels will step inside an IMPACT ring for the first time in 7 years to face @FultonWorld NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/mgKgkqPinM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2021