Claudio Castagnoli Reacts To Eddie Kingston Talking Bad About Him In Public Media Interviews

Eddie Kingston doesn’t like Claudio Castagnoli.

But does Claudio Castagnoli like Eddie Kingston?

The former ROH World Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member in All Elite Wrestling answered this question and addressed “The Mad King” stating in media interviews that he doesn’t particularly like him during a recent “Stick To Wrestling” podcast interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where he touches on this topic with his thoughts, and also talks about his upcoming match at AEW Full Gear 2022.

On Eddie Kingston publicly stating that he doesn’t like him and whether or not he likes Kingston: “Eddie Kingston always has a lot to say. I think Eddie Kingston is a very, very talented fighter and he’s also very authentic which is why he resonates so well with the audience. I’ll leave it at that. I think a match between him and me would be most interesting for many different reasons so, let’s hope it happens. [Castagnoli was told he seems like a balanced person] I feel like that’s what you need to have. If you have a lot of hate in your life, maybe you end up like Eddie Kingston and just, you know [Castagnoli laughed], I’ll just leave it at that. I like to just be kind of a little bit more balanced so I don’t rush head-first into things, you know? So yeah.”

On his ROH Championship match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022: “Full Gear is just around the corner and Full Gear is always, you know, when you, no pun intended, kick into full gear because it’s a big pay-per-view. It has a lot of matches that mean a lot including the Ring of Honor World Championship is on the line that I wanna win back and Bryan [Danielson] obviously wants to win it back. We just want to get it off Chris Jericho. So, to me, it’s a very exciting time for AEW, for Blackpool Combat Club and for wrestling fans in general.”

Check out the complete Claudio Castagnoli interview from the “Stick To Wrestling” podcast by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.