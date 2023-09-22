Claudio Castagnoli Says Bryan Danielson Deserves To End His Career On His Own Terms

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Baby Huey of In The Kliq on 1077 The Bone on a number of topics including how Bryan Danielson has had an absolute miracle career and how people counted him out so many times.

Castagnoli said, “I’m close with Bryan. We talk a lot, just about wrestling, but life in general. Bryan had an absolute Miracle career. As you know, people counted him out so many times, and he came back from things that normal people probably wouldn’t. So, for him to call it on his own terms and end his career whenever he wants to, I think that’s very important to him, and he deserves that. So, whenever he decides that enough is enough, he will do so, but I also think you have to very much pay attention to how he worded it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)