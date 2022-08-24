CM Punk Addresses Reports of Going Off Script on AEW Dynamite

Last week, CM Punk made headlines when he challenged Hangman Adam Page to a World Title match during his promo on AEW Dynamite. Punk claimed that when Page didn’t emerge, he was acting cowardly instead of doing “cowboy sh**.” Punk said the apology should be larger than the “disrespect” before doing a promo about Jon Moxley.

Page wasn’t supposed to be in the opening segment, and Punk went off script. Khan reportedly met with the top AEW star at the event.

Punk was asked by Sports Illustrated if he feels creatively fulfilled by AEW. Yes, he said, adding that you shouldn’t put too much stock in internet rumours. He said Twitter is not real life and “a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed.”

Punk continued, “If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day,” he continued. “I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.”

Punk made a comment regarding conflict behind the scenes at the company and said that what has been made public is only one side of the story.

“It’s one side of the story,” Punk said. “My locker room is never closed. It’s always open. Anybody who wants to DM [Dave] Meltzer some bulls— can come talk to me about it. It’s not macho, stupid bulls—. I’m an adult. Come talk with me.”

He claimed he was only attempting to generate interest among fans and move tickets in response to claims that he went off from the script during his promo last week.

“That’s what I’m here to do, make people want to see what happens next,” Punk said. “I’m trying to sell tickets to the live events. That goes back to me saying Twitter isn’t [the] real world. Twitter is a bunch of people that don’t really care about your opinion. They want to find like-minded opinions that share their worldview. I’m trying to tell stories, sell tickets, and get people to tune in on Dynamite.”

On tonight’s Dynamite episode, Punk will face Moxley in a AEW World Heavyweight Title unification match.