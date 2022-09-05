CM Punk and Tony Khan React to MJF’s AEW Return at All Out

In response to MJF’s return to the company, AEW World Champion CM Punk says he’s “tired of wrestling these pricks.”

On Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion, while MJF made his return after a months-long absence that appeared to be a so-called “worked shoot” between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. Stokely Hathaway’s new faction of Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, and W. Morrissey entered the ring in black hoods, allowing Hathaway, who once managed MJF before AEW, to climb the ladder and retrieve the poker chip for the win. He then gave it to The Joker, who appeared wearing a devil mask. We later discovered why this occurred when, following Punk’s main event victory, the lights went out and a voicemail from Khan to MJF played, saying his absence had harmed the company and that he’d pay an amount that was bleeped out if he showed up at All Out for the Casino Ladder Match, and that he wouldn’t have to sign a contract extension. Following the voicemail, a clip of Punk in ROH was shown, in which he said a line that MJF had previously said to Punk during one of their promos, “The greatest trick the devil ever played was pretending he didn’t exist.” MJF then appeared on the screen and revealed himself to be The Joker, proclaiming himself to be the devil himself. He then came out to a standing ovation as Punk looked on from the ring to tease an upcoming title match that has yet to be announced. Footage can be seen below.

During the post-All Out media scrum, Punk was asked about MJF’s return and their future AEW World Title match, as well as if he had a message for MJF.

“I don’t know. I’m tired of wrestling these pricks. I’m tired of wrestling these kids that think they know everything. But I’m not the boss. He won a number one contendership and I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it,” Punk said with Khan next to him.

Punk praised MJF and warned anyone who was unhappy in the AEW locker room that the grass was not greener on the other side.

“I think Max is a supremely talented individual. But this goes for him and anyone in the locker room who doesn’t want to be here: The grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it. And Max like to shit where he eats instead of watering the grass. So, we’ll have to see how that goes,” Punk said.

Khan also commented on MJF’s return, saying it was best for business and for the fans.

“For the fans, I thought the best thing we could do as a company is bring MJF back,” Khan said.

As previously stated, Punk went on a heated tirade during the All Out media scrum, which allegedly resulted in a “melee” incident with other top stars following the scrum. You can read more about what happened by clicking here.

Here is full media scrum video, along with footage of MJF’s return: