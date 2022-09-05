CM Punk Involved in Altercation With The Young Bucks After AEW All Out

After the AEW All Out media scrum on Sunday night, CM Punk and the Young Bucks got into an altercation backstage.

Bryan Alvarez stated that there was “an altercation” between the two parties after CM Punk’s comments were made during the scrum on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alvarez said, “Apparently there was an altercation after [Punk] left the press conference. He was obviously very mad, and we had multiple, multiple sources state that there was an altercation. I wasn’t there, I don’t know everything that happened, but many people said that there was an altercation with Punk and the Young Bucks. I don’t know who else was there, but it happened, and everybody knew about it, and a security guard did in fact go running out of the press conference.”

“I would presume that there were people that did the press conference that knew this had happened, but Tony Khan did not know that it had happened because Tony Khan did not have his phone and nobody told him until after.”

Almost immediately after Punk left the podium, a security guard could be seen running out of the scrum. AEW President Tony Khan was not made aware of the situation until after the scrum had already taken place. Dave Meltzer referred to it as “a melee.”

Punk had a lot to say during the scrum, and he dismissed the speculation that he had anything to do with Colt Cabana being moved to the ROH promo instead of being used on AEW television. He was also critical of the promo that Hangman Page had delivered before their match at Double or Nothing. You can click here to read more on Punk’s comments.

Punk added that the EVPs have lied about him in the media by spreading false information about him.

Some of the AEW talent allegedly heard rumors that some very important names were “pissed off and threatening to walk out.” It was confirmed that Punk was referring to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also reported that, there were “unconfirmed rumors” of Punk and Ace Steele being involved in some sort of “skirmish” with members of The Elite.

