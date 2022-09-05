CM Punk Blasts Adam Page and Colt Cabana at AEW All Out’s Post-Show Media Scrum

As PWMania.com previously reported, “nobody knew” that CM Punk would challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for an AEW world title rematch on the episode of Dynamite that aired on August 17, 2022. Some people believe that CM Punk’s challenge to Page was a “receipt” for something that Page said in a promo that aired before the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.

CM Punk, the newly crowned world champion, was questioned by the media following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV regarding the current state of affairs. Page and Colt Cabana were both addressed by Punk.

Punk said:

“I haven’t had anything to do with Scott Colton [Cabana] for a decade, probably didn’t want anything to do with him for even longer than that. It’s f*cking unfortunate that I have to come up here and speak on this one on my time, and this is a f*cking business. Why I’m a grown ass adult man and I decide not to be friends with somebody is nobody else’s f*cking business, but my friends if I fall backwards will catch me. Scott Colton, I believe, never would have.

My problem was I wanted to bring a guy to the top that did not want to see me at the top. You can call it jealousy, you can call it envy, whatever the f*ck it is. A relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all of his bills. I have every receipt. I have every invoice. I have every email. I have an email where he said, and I quote, ‘I agree to go our separate ways. I will get my own lawyer, you do not have to pay anymore.’ That’s an email I have.

The only reason the public did not see [that email] is when I had to counter-sue him for discovery, we discovered that he shared a bank account with his mother — that’s a fact. As soon as we sent a subpoena to old Marsha, he sent an email asking, ‘oh, can we please drop all this?’

Now, it’s 2022. I haven’t been friends with this guy since late 2013/2014 and the fact that I have to sit up here, and we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs who couldn’t manage a target, and they spread lies and bullsh*t, and they say that I got him fired when I want f*ck all to do with him.

I want nothing to do with him. I don’t care where he works. I don’t care where he doesn’t work. Where he eats, where he sleeps and the fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f*cking embarrassing and y’all are at fault, then f*ck you. If you’re not, then I apologize.

But, what did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed dumb f*ck like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself. For what? What did I ever do? Didn’t do a goddamn thing.”

Punk later said the following:

“I’ll tell you what I am upset about it. If you’re an EVP you don’t try to belittle your top babyface to try to get your niche audience that’s on the internet to hate him for some made-up bullsh*t rumor. Really pissed me off. Stepping on your own dick. Trying to make money, sell tickets, fill arenas and these stupid guys think they’re in Reseda.”

You can watch a clip from the media scrum below:

CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana and Hangman 😳 #AEWAllOut #MediaScrum pic.twitter.com/ISLYDHl8YT — Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) September 5, 2022

