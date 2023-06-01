CM Punk Confirmed For Another AEW Collision Event

Company President Tony Khan confirmed on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that CM Punk’s return to All Elite Wrestling will take place on Collision’s premiere episode, which will take place at the United Center on June 17.

Punk has been out of action since last September as a result of an injury and his actions following the All Out pay-per-view event in which he won the AEW World Heavyweight Title. After ripping several wrestlers at the media scrum, he got into a brawl with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks).

As a result of this, and Punk suffering an injury that required surgical repair, he was pulled from TV. While The Elite were also suspended from the company, they made a comeback at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

Punk is now being promoted for the August 12 episode of AEW Collision from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In the upcoming days, more announcements about upcoming Punk events are anticipated.

