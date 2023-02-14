CM Punk Could Return to AEW in April but There’s Been No Mending of Fences

As PWMania.com previously reported, the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite made headlines again on Monday when Cody Rhodes discussed it on The MMA Hour.

Punk has been off AEW TV since early September, following the All Out PPV backstage brawl with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. During the post-event press conference, he slammed Colt Cabana, Adam Page, the AEW EVPs, and others.

Punk shared a video from Ice T’s Instagram page last week in an Instagram Stories post about forgiveness for “bad deeds” and how you don’t have to hang out with people who wronged you to forgive them.

Punk will be medically cleared to return in a few months, but his status as an AEW remains uncertain. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Elite and CM Punk have yet to mend fences.

Meltzer saod, “A lot of damage done, there’s a lot of mending of fences that needs to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences. At all. It’s a big situation, because Punk could be back in two months, then there’s a decision. That’s gonna be a big story, how that goes down, or doesn’t go down.”