CM Punk Crowned New AEW World Champion At Double Or Nothing

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas took place Sunday night and featured “Hangman” Adam Page defending the AEW world title against CM Punk in a highly-anticipated match. This was Punk’s first time headlining a pay-per-view match since signing with the company in August of 2021.

Page considered using the belt as a weapon while the referee was knocked down, and the match was as competitive as anticipated. Page’s reluctance would be exploited by Punk, who would hit the GTS and become the company’s fifth world champion in its history. It’s also his first world title in nearly a decade.

Below are highlights from the main event. Click here for complete AEW Double Or Nothing results.