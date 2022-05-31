CM Punk Interested in AEW Trios Titles with FTR, More on FTR and Punk

New AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR appear to be closer than ever, and they seem to be interested in teaming up for an AEW Trios Tournament.

We previously reported how FTR celebrated with Punk following Sunday’s big AEW Double Or Nothing main event victory. After the show ended, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood carried Punk on their shoulders and continued the celebration on stage.

FTR entered the ring wearing a fan-made “Sons of The Hitman” t-shirt showing WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart over Punk, Harwood, and Wheeler.

A fan tweeted a photo of FTR and Punk after Double Or Nothing, commenting on how they would be a good team for an AEW Trios Tournament.

“Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs,” Punk replied.

On Sunday, Dax tweeted a photo of the post-match celebration with the caption, “Hey guys. We’re doing alright.”

After Double Or Nothing, Dax also captioned a photo of himself and Punk walking up the ramp, “My dude.”

Punk and FTR have exchanged compliments in recent months, with Punk and Jon Moxley defeating FTR on the February 9 AEW Dynamite and Punk defeating Harwood in singles action on the March 23 show.

The AEW World Trios Titles have been rumored for quite some time, and AEW President Tony Khan has hinted that they may be introduced at some point, but there has been no concrete update.

