CM Punk Reportedly Informed About His AEW Suspension Via His Lawyer

CM Punk has been a big draw for AEW, but he was involved in a situation with fellow AEW star Jack Perry that detracted from AEW’s biggest event to date, All In from Wembley Stadium.

This was the latest incident in which Punk was involved backstage, following a brawl with The Elite, ripping countless wrestlers at the All Out 2023 post-event press conference, having influence over who is allowed backstage at Collision shows, and other issues.

Perry and Punk had a physical altercation at All In a few weeks before when Punk told Perry that he shouldn’t use real glass for an angle.

In the heat of the moment, Punk allegedly wanted to “quit” AEW before his match with Samoa Joe and stated that he “hates this place.” Following the incident, Punk did not interact much with AEW President Tony Khan before leaving Wembley Stadium.

On Twitter, Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling noted that Punk was not informed of his suspension by AEW, but rather by his lawyer.

Hausman stated, “Here’s a follow-up to what @SeanRossSapp reported earlier about CM Punk not being made aware of his suspension by AEW. From what I gather, AEW has not directly contacted Punk about his suspension, but he was informed about it by his lawyer.”