CM Punk Stripped of AEW World Title and The Elite Stripped of AEW Trios Titles

Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.

Khan revealed that The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle will take place later tonight, and will determine the new Trios Champions.

