CM Punk’s Dog Reportedly Injured During Backstage Fight at AEW All Out

More information about the AEW All Out media scrum fight has emerged today. The most recent is from CM Punk’s camp.

Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman confirmed previous reports that AEW had not reached out to Punk following the incident, and sources say Punk was asked to remain silent during the investigation and agreed.

The scrum didn’t seem like such a big deal to Punk’s camp, and things only got worse when Punk’s locker room door was “kicked in” and accidentally hit Punk’s dog Larry in the face. Punk reportedly took Larry to the veterinarian a few days later for a pre-scheduled appointment and was informed that two of Larry’s teeth had become loose and needed to be removed.

According to the story, Punk felt threatened, and the Castle Doctrine Laws of Illinois were cited. According to the law, you have the right to use force if someone enters your place of dwelling. According to Punk’s camp, no legal action has been taken against him as of this writing. Lucy Steel, Ace Steel’s wife, was reportedly present but was not interviewed during the internal investigation.

It was also reported that, as a result of Hangman Adam Page’s comments on a May episode of Dynamite, there was skepticism on Punk’s part heading into the World Title match with Page at Double Or Nothing. Punk was said to be concerned that things would break down into a shoot fight.