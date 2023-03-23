CM Punk’s Face Covered Up During Opening Segment Of AEW Dynamite

Moments before AEW Dynamite went on the air, The Young Bucks were attacked. Hangman Adam Page accompanied Matt and Nick Jackson in an ambulance, while Don Callis appeared to be holding Kenny Omega back.

Some fans noticed that a portion of the production truck was hidden, and it turns out that CM Punk’s face was being hidden by the table or cardboard that was being used.

This could refer to anything. This could be a shot at Punk or a tease that Punk is returning to feud with The Elite.

Fans believe that if Punk’s face was not covered, this is a hint that he is returning. Of course, the segment could have been shot anywhere other than where the trucks are.

Below is a shot of Punk’s face covered up, and a shot of the production truck featuring Punk, along with footage from the segment: