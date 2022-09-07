CM Punk’s Injury During AEW All Out Reported to Be Serious

Dave Meltzer reported that CM Punk’s injury, which he sustained in his match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, is said to be serious.

Due to the injury, the situation surrounding the AEW World Title will be addressed tonight, regardless of what happens in terms of discipline following the fight that took place backstage. Punk is not backstage at Dynamite.

Meltzer wrote, “Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn’t confirmed them but it’s been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight. Just to make it clear, Punk is home in Chicago, not in Buffalo.”

Although it has not been confirmed, the injury is speculated to be a torn pec, which is the same injury that has prevented Cody Rhodes from competing in the ring for a number of months.

Regardless of whether or not AEW decides to release CM Punk for his involvement in the fight that occurred backstage, the company will still be required to either strip him of the World Title or crown an Interim World Heavyweight Champion, with either option depending on the severity of Punk’s injury. If it appears that he will be sidelined for an extended period of time, they will likely relieve him of his title and crown a new champion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the company has suspended at least seven people as a result of the fight that occurred backstage at All Out, including The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

