Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite.

F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”

When asked why names like Buck and Daniels had been banned, Meltzer stated, “I can only guess but my gut says it’s pending the investigation, keeping everyone off. When the investigation is completed, then the decisions will be made on everything and that’s how it should be.”

