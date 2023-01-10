CMLL, AAA Veteran Black Warrior Passes Away At Age 54

The Lucha Libre world has lost another veteran.

On Tuesday, the news surfaced confirming the passing of Mexican pro wrestling veteran Jesús Toral López, better known as Black Warrior, at age 54.

Black Warrior was a former champion in the CMLL promotion, who along with AAA, commented on his passing on social media today. Check out their tweets below.

Rest in peace to Jesús Toral López. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de Jesús Toral López “Black Warrior”, luchador que tuvo una destacada trayectoria como parte de esta organización. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/9tmkpRND1n — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 10, 2023