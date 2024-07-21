CMLL Announces One-Night Tournament To Determine Who Challenges AEW International Champion MJF

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW International Champion MJF made a surprise appearance at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on July 19 to announce he will be defending his championship at their upcoming CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on August 2.

CMLL recently announced that a title eliminator tournament will take place with stars from different promotions. The winner will advance to challenge MJF for the AEW International Championship at the August 2 event from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Stars scheduled to compete at the tournament include Templario, Flip Gordon, Valiente, Esfinge, Rugido, Stuka Jr, Averno, and Zandokan Jr.

