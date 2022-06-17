Cody Rhodes Attends Tape Study Session at Nightmare Factory Class with Sling On

Cody Rhodes is recovering from surgery to heal a full tear of his right pectoral muscle, but he appears to be keeping busy, as he attended a tape study session at The Nightmare Factory wrestling school outside Atlanta, which he and QT Marshall run.

Rhodes was wearing a sling and bandages on his arm, as shown in the photo below. Although it’s difficult to tell from the shot, it appears that some of the bruising has subsided.

The new camp of pupils saw WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Curt Hennig battle at Madison Square Garden.

Rhodes responded by explaining why they were watching Hart vs. Hennig instead of the 1990 Great American Bash battle between WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Ric Flair, which he usually opens a new class with.

“Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first ‘tape’ study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before!,” he wrote.

WWE has announced that Rhodes will be sidelined for nine months, but Rhodes and many others believe he will return sooner than that. For the last backstage news on Rhodes’ return, click here.

