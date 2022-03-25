Cody Rhodes Bringing His AEW Music and Gear To WWE?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE and is expected to make his return to the company at Wrestlemania 38 in a match against Seth Rollins.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match:

“All WWE sources indicate the belief that the deal is done and the match is happening and that any suggestion it isn’t is not the case. There are those close to the situation who are still suggesting otherwise but one person in WWE called that ‘silliness’ at this point.”

As far as Rhodes’ presentation in WWE goes, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following:

“Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the ‘American Nightmare’ crossing the line is significant here.”