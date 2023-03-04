Cody Rhodes References All In On WWE SmackDown During Heated Promo With Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes had his first verbal confrontation in the ring with Roman Reigns on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Cody brought up mountains that he had to climb during his career when Reigns used Cody’s “what do you want to talk about” line. Cody mentioned the 2018 All In PPV when he mentioned goalposts shifting over time. Cody said the following:

“He can’t be any more than Randy [Orton]’s understudy, there’s no way that Cody will survive Stardust, there’s no way 10,000 people would pay to see me & my buddies’ little indy show.”

Reigns responded by bringing up Dusty Rhodes and impersonating him. Dusty, according to Reigns, said that Reigns “had it” but never mentioned Cody. “He never said anything ever about you,” Reigns said. Reigns said he misses Dusty and while he’s not here anymore, if there’s anything Dusty didn’t teach Cody, Roman will do it.

Cody stated that if that is the case, he must prove his existence by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and the two shook hands.

