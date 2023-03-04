WWE SmackDown Results – March 3, 2023

The road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening on FOX at 8/7c from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

On tap for tonight’s show is the long-awaited return of “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, an appearance by Raw’s Cody Rhodes, as well as women’s singles action with Liv Morgan going one-on-one against Rhea Ripley.

Also scheduled is Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya, as well as Sami Zayn going one-on-one against Solo Sikoa.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, March 3,, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/3/2023)

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena.

After that, we shoot live inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. where the camera shows the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood sign and then pans the venue as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes Kick Off SmackDown

The familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ theme hits and the crowd explodes as “The Tribal Chief” emerges to kick off this week’s show. He is accompanied by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

Cole points out we’re 915 days, nearly two-and-a-half years with Roman Reigns ruling WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion. He and The Bloodline head to the ring as Cole promotes Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood — which is four weeks away.

His music dies down as he settles in the ring and he soaks up the noise from the crowd, which picks up noticeably. He then begins, “Washington, D.C. …ACKNOWLEDGE ME!” Before he can say anything else, the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and the crowd erupts.

“The American Nightmare” emerges as advertised to confront his opponent on this year’s “Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania. Rhodes heads down to the ring in a suit as fireworks explode. The fans chant “Cody! Cody!” as his music dies down and he settles inside the squared circle.

He begins by saying, “contrary to what Mr. Heyman might have told you, I am not here to invade.” He says he is only here to have a conversation with his WrestleMania opponent man to man. He says with that in mind, he doesn’t see the need to have his Bloodline brothers here, unless he feels he needs them.

Roman Reigns then tells “The Wise Man” to leave us. “Solo goes, too.” He follows up. Uso also leaves. Reigns asks if that makes Cody more comfortable. He says he might not like this, but he’s gonna do it anyways. He then drops both of his titles in front of him and calmly says, “So, what do you wanna talk about?”

Cody says that’s fair enough and responds, “Let’s talk about you.” He then talks about Reigns’ record reign as champion and then offers up something he says Reigns might not know about his WrestleMania opponent.

He then goes on to list some of the things he had to overcome like Stardust and things he achieved that others said he couldn’t, such as selling 10,000 tickets for “a little indy show with me and my buddies.” He says so many might consider beating Reigns impossible — just not him.

Reigns laughs and says Cody is good. He questions if Cody practiced that speech all week. He then says, “Let me ask you a question … you ever won that one?” as he points to the titles at his feet.

He then asks if Cody has even competed for one of these or whether or not he has ever competed in the main event of WrestleMania before. He says he’s pretty sure he’s “done-did all of that.” Reigns says he’s been groomed since he was a little boy, not just by his father, but by Cody’s father, too.

Reigns continues to kill it as he talks about having too much respect to disrespect Cody’s father. He then does a Dusty Rhodes impression talking about how Roman Reigns not only “has it” but “is it” and couldn’t “sell it if he wanted to.”

He then asks if Cody wants to know what Dusty had to say about him. “Nothing.” At least not while he was there. He says maybe to some of the others he worked with, but when he was in there, it was like Cody didn’t exist. He closes by telling Cody that if there is anything Dusty didn’t teach him — he will.

Cody smiles and responds, “Oh my god. I’m not even playing on the same field …this is not chess. You didn’t send Mr. Heyman to Raw to get inside my head. You sent him to relay and convey the real-life situation, you send him to tell me the truth?”

He says if that’s the truth, then the truth is one of the fabled Dusty’s kids is better than Dusty’s actual kid. He says if that’s the truth then Roman is the son that Dusty always wanted. He says that changes absolutely everything, because it’s not just a dream or some story that needs to be finished — this becomes a necessity.

He says Roman says he doesn’t exit, but he has to exist and the only way to do that is by beating him at WrestleMania. Cody then says may the better man win and he and Roman shake hands. Great, great stuff to kick off this week’s show.

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

We see Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio walking backstage towards the entrance to the ring as we head to a commercial break. When we return, “Mami” goes one-on-one against Liv Morgan in women’s singles action.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear “This is my brutality!” and out comes Ripley accompanied by Dom. The two make their way down to the ring for our opening match of this week’s show.

Once Ripley settles inside the squared circle, her music dies down. She awaits the arrival of her opponent as the match graphic for she versus Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania flashes across the screen.

Now the familiar sounds of Liv Morgan’s entrance tune hits and out she comes. She settles in the ring as well and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Morgan’s call-out of Ripley is shown and then we see the match get underway. Morgan charges across the ring with a big drop-kick.

Morgan continues to come at Ripley and fares well early on, but within a few moments we see Ripley power advantage show itself as she hoists her smaller opposition overhead and launches her. She lands face-first on the mat and then taunts her as she gets right in front of the camera and says she hopes Charlotte is watching.

A missile drop kick by Morgan gets her back in the fight, however she goes for a big tope suicida on the floor and Ripley moves. She then heads over and taunts Charlotte Flair directly into the camera again as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Morgan fighting her way back into the offensive lead. She comes off the top-rope after doing a D-X crotch-chop and connects with a crazy Code-breaker on the way down for a close near fall attempt. Moments later, Ripley turns the tide and hits a Rip-Tide.

She then gets an inverted Cloverleaf for the submission victory. After the match, we head into another commercial break.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns Is Losing His Patience … With Jimmy Uso

When we return from the break, we see The Bloodline in the locker room sitting down. Roman Reigns asks Jimmy Uso if he’s talked to Jey Uso yet. Jimmy says he has. Reigns asks what he said. Jimmy then says he needs some time.

Reigns asks how much. Jimmy says you know how Jey is. Reigns says he’s getting fed up. Jimmy says he’ll tell Jey. Reigns says, “With you.” Jimmy says he’ll tell him and stands up and leaves to end the segment.

Santos Escobar Confronts Dominik Mysterio

We see our Progressive Flo of the Week segment, which is highlights of Dominik Mysterio getting in Rey Mysterio’s face after getting involved in his match and punking him out. When the segment wraps up, we see Dom and Rhea Ripley walking backstage.

Santos Escobar tells Dom when he passes by that Rey should have punched him in the face. He says he understands why he couldn’t, but points out that he can. He says Adam Pearce agrees with him, too.

Escobar says he’s going to the ring now and if Dom has any guts, he’ll meet him out there. He then kisses at Ripley and walks off as we head to another commercial break.