Bayley Shares Her Thoughts On Having Jade Cargill In WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling on a number of topics including having Jade Cargill in the company.

Bayley said, “I’m excited to have her. I think she’s a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I’m interested to see what she brings to the division because I’m all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency, I need to see you out there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally.”

On Cargill being off to a great start:

“She’s already started out really great, siding with Naomi and Bianca, so I think she’s off to a good start, and I’m excited to see what she does for us.”

