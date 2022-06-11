Cody Rhodes Reportedly Out of Action Until Early 2023

According to WWE, Cody Rhodes will be out of action until early 2023.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes had surgery on Thursday to heal a full tear of his right pectoral muscle that he sustained during weight training on Friday night in preparation for WWE Hell In a Cell. After shocking fans by displaying the significant bruises on his arm and upper chest, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a 25-minute match at Hell In a Cell.

On Thursday evening, Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, announced that he had successful surgery and was on his way to recovery.

The WWE then announced on Twitter that Rhodes will be unable to compete for the next nine months. Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, operated on Rhodes, according to the report.

If that timeline is true, Rhodes will be out of action until March of next year, missing the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as well as the majority of the WrestleMania 39 buildup. It’s always possible that Rhodes will return ahead of schedule, but they won’t know for at least a few months.

