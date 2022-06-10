Cody Rhodes Undergoes Successful Surgery for Torn Pectoral Tendon

Cody Rhodes had surgery Thursday evening, which had a successful outcome.

His wife, Brandi Rhodes, revealed that Cody had completed successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon, which he tore entirely off the bone while weight training last Friday night.

Brandi wrote, “The doctor just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.”

Brandi shared the news on Thursday at 9pm Eastern Time.

As of this writing, there is no updated timeline for Cody’s return to the ring, but now that the surgery is over, it’s probable that Rhodes and WWE management have a better understanding of when he’ll be returning.

Cody has not commented on his surgery as of this writing, however, he did upload highlights from his victory over Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell, on Thursday evening. “June 5th 2022 – @WWE @peacockTV,” he captioned the video.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody sustained the injury while weight training on Friday, but he persisted in working Hell In a Cell over the weekend. Cody was pulled from Saturday’s WWE live show in Champaign, IL, Street Fight vs. Rollins, but he did make an appearance for an angle with Rollins. WWE then revealed on Sunday that Cody suffered a partial rupture during last week’s RAW brawl with Rollins, and that the tendon then totally detached from the bone when weight training on Friday. WWE said that Cody also insisted on working Hell In A Cell. Cody stunned the audience and anybody watching when he removed his ring jacket, revealing significant bruising on his arm and chest that made the Hell in a Cell bout challenging to watch at points. It’s thought that Cody was unharmed in last week’s RAW brawl and that he was fine until Friday’s weight training. Cody then made an appearance on RAW and announced his injury. Rollins confronted Cody, and they exchanged a show of respect, but Rollins dashed back out and slammed the sledgehammer into Cody’s back. This creates the possibility of a Cody vs. Rollins IV match in the future. At WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and now Hell In a Cell, Rhodes defeated Rollins.

