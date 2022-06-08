PHOTOS: Cody Rhodes Reveals Bruising Progression of His Torn Pec

When Cody Rhodes pulled off his jacket for a Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins on Sunday night, fans were stunned to see the bruising he had due to a torn pec. Rhodes insisted on going ahead with the match. Backstage at the event, Rhodes and Rollins were both praised.

Rhodes came out to give a promo about the injury on Monday’s RAW, but was interrupted by Rollins, who cut a babyface promo about how Cody’s father, Dusty, would be so proud of him for his performance at Hell in a Cell and who he is. Rollins then assaulted Rhodes with a sledgehammer and attacked the torn pectoral muscle, writing Rhodes off television. He is scheduled for surgery this week.

Rhodes shared several photos of the injury’s bruising progression on his Instagram stories.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out the photos Rhodes shared below: