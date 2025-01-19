Colby Corino Aims For NWA Gold, Determined To Step Out Of Father’s Shadow

The NWA issued the following:

It’s no secret what Colby Corino hopes to accomplish in the National Wrestling Alliance.

The young grappler is very upfront about following in the footsteps of his father, former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino. It’s a steep hill to climb, “The Prince of Old School” admits.

“When you’re a second-generation pro wrestler, comparisons to your parent are inevitable. My entire life — particularly my career — I’ve been ‘the son of an NWA legend,’” Colby states.

“At times — like when I first came to the National Wrestling Alliance — I’ve been very happy to ride that label,” he shares. “Now it’s time, I think, to step out of the shadow of my father and become the wrestler I want to be.”

Though his father’s success played a significant role in leading Corino to the NWA, he’s well on his way to carving a legacy all his own in the Lightning One Era. Colby is already a former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

“It’s by far the biggest win of my career,” Corino says of defeating Kerry Morton for the strap at NWA 75 on August 23, 2023.

Worn by greats like Ultimo Dragon, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Chavo Guerrero Sr., and Danny Hodge, Alex Taylor is the reigning NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. Aside from Verne Gagne, who went on to multiple AWA World Championships, no former champion has claimed World Heavyweight gold.

Corino looks to break this unspoken glass ceiling between weight classes. Like his father, “The King of Old School,” the uncrowned prince’s ultimate goal is “The Ten Pounds of Gold.”

“Every time I step into the ring, the NWA World title is somewhere in my mind,” Corino confesses.

“With every match, I take a step closer to my opportunity to show the world I am more than just ‘Steve Corino’s son,’” he explains. “I am Colby Corino — and I will be the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion!”

Colby Corino is scheduled to compete as the National Wrestling Alliance heads back to Florida next month. NWA Powerrr…LIVE! returns to Tampa’s WEDU Studios on February 2, 2025.

