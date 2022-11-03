Colt Cabana Returns to AEW as Chris Jericho’s Mystery Opponent on Dynamite (Video)

During AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho challenged a mystery opponent for the ROH World Championship.

Jericho declared before the match that he issued the open challenge after falling to Claudio Castagnoli’s tag team last week. Colt Cabana was revealed as the mystery opponent, a name that will have people talking because of the timing of his return.

At the start of the match, there was a lively “welcome back” chant directed toward Cabana. Despite Cabana’s impressive performance during the match, Jericho was able to defeat him with the code breaker. Jericho was about to finish off Ian Riccaboni after the match, but Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson ran out to save him. At the very end, security came in to disperse the crowd and calm things down.

Jericho has been involved in a storyline that involves him running through former ROH Champions. In this storyline, Jericho has been saying that he doesn’t care about the Honor because he is a sports entertainer and not a traditional pro wrestler.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can watch highlights from Cabana’s return below:

The challenger is @ColtCabana!!! After victories at @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor & Death Before Dishonor, Cabana is looking pick up the biggest win of his career with a victory over #TheOcho, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QadUVgjgOR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

.@ColtCabana is taking it to the #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho in this World Title match LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/alPRTRC170 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

The #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho gets it done and scores the victory after one heck of a battle tonight on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/J7F2hVytnS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022