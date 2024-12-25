Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of ROH TV

By
James Hetfield
-

Ring Of Honor announced that this week’s Boxing Day Brawl episode of ROH TV will see ROH World Television Champion Komander defend his title against Johnny TV and Toni Storm compete in singles action.

This week’s episode of ROH TV will also see MIT (ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, Billie Starkz, and Lexy Nair) have an expulsion ceremony, The Conglomeration’s Rocky “Azucar” Romero and a mystery partner take on Aaron Solo and QT Marshall in tag team action, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson face Spanish Announce Project’s Serpentico in a singles match, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata and “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington take on The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese) in a tag team match, MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) compete in tag team action and “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian battle AR Fox in a singles match.

 

