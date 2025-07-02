AEW/ROH Personality Signs New Deal, Confirms Continued Dual Role

Veteran commentator Ian Riccaboni has officially re-signed with both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. The longtime voice of ROH took to his BlueSky account to confirm the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for the next chapter of his career.

“Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come!” Riccaboni wrote. He humorously added that he celebrated the new deal with “a lot of hot dogs” while attending games at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs stadium with his family.

Riccaboni originally inked a multi-year contract with AEW/ROH back in July 2023. He has remained the lead announcer for Ring of Honor following Tony Khan’s acquisition of the brand in 2022 and has also made appearances behind the commentary desk for AEW on select occasions.

Clarifying his status moving forward, Riccaboni emphasized that his responsibilities remain unchanged. “ROH all the time, AEW when the moment calls,” he noted. “Unless the company is looking to reboot the gameshows Studs or Street Smarts, business as usual.”

In addition to his broadcasting duties, Riccaboni shared that his renewed contract will allow him to continue supporting his local community through work with the Salisbury Youth Association, an organization focused on making youth sports more affordable and accessible.

