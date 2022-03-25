Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Rampage; FTW Title To Be Defended, Hook, reDRagon, More

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers.

Rampage will be back on the air at 10pm ET this week after last week’s 11:30pm timeslot due to NCAA coverage on TNT.

In addition to the announced line-up for tonight’s Rampage, the show will feature appearances by Fuego del Sol, House of Black, Danhausen, Keith Lee, and others.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the opener

* Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance

* Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* QT Marshall presents Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Swerve Strickland in the main event

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us later on for Rampage coverage and any news coming out of the show. Below are a few promo for tonight: