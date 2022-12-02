Confirmed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Opener and Main Event Revealed (12/1/22)

On tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, Bully Ray will cut an in-ring promo explaining why he attacked World Champion Josh Alexander and his wife at the recent Over Drive event.

The main event of tonight’s Impact will be Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, the latest match on James’ Last Rodeo tour.

Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s show:

* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Ladybird Johnston (Havok) will compete against Miss Bea Haven in tonight’s Before The Impact episode. BTI airs on Impact Plus, Facebook, and YouTube at 7:15 p.m. ET.