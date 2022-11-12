Confirmed Matches for 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops (Non-Spoiler)

The 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, after the Veteran’s Day episode of SmackDown on FOX had concluded.

Michael Cole confirmed on the SmackDown commentary that the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special will air in December. There is currently no word on when the special will air.

Full spoilers from Friday night’s TTTT tapings in Indianapolis are available by clicking here. Below is the match listing without spoilers for the special:

* Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight

* Emma and Tamina Snuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

This year’s Tribute to The Troops event will feature the same number of bouts as in 2020 and 2021, three. Except for the two matches in 2008 and three matches in 2009, the show has had between four and ten matches in previous years.