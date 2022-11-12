Spoilers: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Taping Results

The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, following the conclusion of the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:

* Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Emma and Tamina Snuka

* Sheamus, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

As of this writing, WWE has not announced the 2022 Troops Tribute air date, but it was noted during SmackDown commentary that the special will air sometime next month.