Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling recently announced the line-up for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will battle “The Machine” Brian Cage in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, Blackpool Combat Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson) will go up against ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb in a tag team match and HOOK will be in action.

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will also see AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defend his title against FTR’s Dax Harwood, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) face Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm take on Harley Cameron in a non-title match and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné have a contract signing ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing.