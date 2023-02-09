Confirmed Matches for Next Week’s MLW Underground

On Tuesday night, MLW aired the premiere episode of Underground on Reelz. Click here for full results. The following card has been announced for next week’s episode by the promotion:

* Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner

* Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

* Cesar Duran has a big announcement

* Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear

Following the new episode, MLW will air a classic Fusion match between MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone and Cesar Duran, Microman and El Dragon and Aerostar vs. Arez and Mini Abismo Negro and TJP.