MLW Underground Results – February 7, 2023

Kicking off Underground with ta video package that showcased various MLW wrestlers and concluded with a narrator saying we are MLW.

Matt Striker in the ring introducing the 2022 Battle Riot winner Jacob Fatu. Striker tells Fatu that he has something special and asks what he’s going to do with his championship opportunity. Fatu starts by saying it feels great to be back in Philadelphia and he gets right to it, and challenges Alexander Hammerstone at SuperFight here in Philadelphia and says he will get his MLW World Title back.

Real1 interrupts him by coming out and saying that everybody knows that the real winner of the Battle Riot is Real1. Real1 continues with the insults saying they don’t sit at the same table and calls Fatu a female dog naming a bunch of Samoan wrestlers including some made up names before calling him a poor man’s Rikishi. Fatu says if Real1 says one more word he’ll beat the f*ck out of him before security runs out to stop them.

Security takes Fatu to the back as Real1 is still in the ring and asks for a fight as Mance Warner makes his way to the ring. Real1 escaped to the outside and started talking to wrestling superfan Ashley Ann in the audience who said she didn’t like Warner when Real1 asked her. Real1 kept trash talking Warner while walking around the ring as the fans told him to get in the ring, and he eventually did.

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Real 1 started the match by circling Mance Warner in a boxing stance throwing punches, but when he eventually got close, Warner knocks him out with 1 punch & the ref calls for the bell.

Winner By Knockout: Mance Warner

After the break Real1 is tossing stuff around ringside in anger after being knocked out.

Alex Kane & Bomaye Fight Club make their way to the ring with the Opera Cup. Kane takes a Philly cheesesteak from Tony Luke’s, calling it garbage and trash, and says he will shove it down the throat of his victim tonight and asks who wants it. Kane goes to a fan ringside who says Kane sucks and tosses the cheesesteak in his face and tells him to never talk to a king like that. The crowd chants that the cheesesteak is still good, so Kane goes back and beats up the fan with it some more. Kane takes an envelope of money out and challenges anybody out before doubling the amount. Someone comes out that’s keyed as ‘The Marvelous Jafar’ on screen.

Alex Kane vs. The Marvelous Jafar

Alex Kane attacks him from behind with a splash before the bell rings followed by a belly 2 belly suplex. Kane follows with a gut wrench and a pair of butterfly suplexes. Kane hits one more exploder suplex to the corner as the referee calls off the match.

Winner By Referee Stoppage: Alex Kane

After the match Kane keeps attacking Marvelous with more suplexes before getting on the mic and says he’s just getting warmed up and asks who else from the back wants it. Davey Boy Smith Jr comes out and takes out the rest of the Bomaye Fight Club on the outside before getting jumped from behind by Mr. Thomas & Myron Reed. Kane joins in before The Billington Bulldogs run out to even the odds.

We get a video that Lio Rush is returning soon to MLW.

Backstage we get a promo from 1/2 of the World Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka who questions Jacob Fatu for running his mouth and that he’s about to find out what happens when the gavel meets the hammer and how he’s going to destroy him. Nduka says Fatu calls himself part of the Bloodline but he’s top line as he’s built for this and he’s as advertised when they step in the ring, it’ll be game over and now he’s going to hammer Hammerstone.

We see a video from those recent mysterious attacks that have been leaving cards that look like to have the initials AO on them before cutting to Mads Krugger who is laid out with a card on him.

MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone with a promo saying tonight a lot of the boys will be watching the monitor very closely and wonder if the pecking order still matters around here or if they get to just call their shot and cut in line. Hammerstone says EJ Nduka has the biggest ego in this locker room but the least amount of time in the business. Tonight he is doing this for the boys in the back and he will shut Nduka up.

MLW World Title Last Man Standing Match

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka

EJ Nduka takes the MLW World Title from the referee and knocks Alexander Hammerstone out with it, and tells the ref to start counting him out, but Hammerstone gets up at 6 and corners Nduka with shoulder blocks and elbows before hitting him with two back to back fall away slams. Hammerstone waits for Nduka to get up before clotheslining him to the outside as they go to break.

When we come back from the break, we see that Nduka was attacking Hammerstone with a kendo stick during the break as he’s now using a chair on Hammerstone’s back. Nduka ducks Hammerstone trying to hit him with a MLW World Title and back body drops him on the apron. They continue to exchange strikes on the outside before Nduka rams Hammerstone back first into the ring post.

Back inside, Hammerstone takes Nduka out with a missile dropkick before chasing him outside and up the ramp with a kendo stick. At the top of the ramp, Nduka escapes out of a suplex attempt and body slams Hammerstone on the stage but Hammerstone gets up at 3 as they go to commercial.

After a another break the ring is filled with chairs and wooden boards that Nduka props up together plus a board against the corner. Hammerstone stops short from being whipped in the corner, but Nduka grabs him and puts him through the other board on the chairs with a spinebuster but Hammerstone gets up at 9.

Nduka continues by tying Hammerstone up with a steel chain to both the ring post and a support beam from under the ring. Hammerstone is able to power out and break the chains and get up and starts hulking up, taking Nduka down with a clothesline.

Hammerstone starts using a chair on Nduka and spears him through the wooden board against the corner. Nduka is able to get up at 9 but Hammerstone is there to meet him with a jumping pump kick followed by the Nightmare Pendulum. Hammerstone stacks boards and chairs on top of Nduka as the referee counts him down.

Winner & Still MLW World Champion: Alexander Hammerstone (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

After the match Jacob Fatu comes out after and goes face 2 face with Hammerstone to close out this week’s Underground.

Next Week’s Underground

Street Fight

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack