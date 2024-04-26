MLW Announces Tag Team Title Match For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) will take on Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders) in an MLW World Tag Team Title Match at their Azteca Lucha event on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

CozyMAX vs. SGC for vacant World Tag Team Titles in Chicago

New champions will be crowned live May 11 on TrillerTV+

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) have announced CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) vs. Second Gear Crew for the vacant MLW World Tag Team Championship at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Major League Wrestlingtoday announced a monumental showdown for the vacant MLW World Tag Team Championship, set to take place at MLW: Azteca Lucha in Chicago on May 11 at Cicero Stadium.

CozyMAX, comprised of MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima and Okumura, will go head-to-head against The Second Gear Crew (SGC), featuring Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders for the first-time ever with gold and history hanging in the balance.

This highly anticipated matchup will see the two top teams in the division collide, with only one emerging victorious and crowned the next MLW World Tag Team Champions.

The decision to vacate the titles came in the wake of the attack orchestrated by CONTRA Unit during War Chamber II this past Saturday (watch). The shock and terror of CONTRA’s attack left Tom Lawlor hospitalized and Davey Boy Smith Jr. unable to compete, resulting in the championship committee declaring the titles vacant.

Despite threats and demands for MLW to surrender the tag team titles to CONTRA, MLW stood firm against threats from CONTRA Unit, refusing to give the belts to the international cabal in the wake of their targeted attacks.

As a result, for the first time in MLW history, the prestigious tag team championship is vacant, setting the stage for a championship showdown between CozyMAX and The Second Gear Crew in Chicago.

The Second Gear Crew, also known as SGC, boasts a formidable resume, with previous reigns as MLW World Tag Team Champions. Should they emerge victorious at MLW: Azteca Lucha, they will etch their names in the history books as the first-ever two-time MLW World Tag Team Champions.

Manders and Justice have stood atop of the tag team division, ready for a crack at becoming champions once again, despite being denied an obligated title rematch by the World Titan Federation Superstars®. Now, they have a chance to finally fight for gold and become two-time champs.

On the other hand, CozyMAX has been a dominant force since establishing their team earlier this year, remaining undefeated in tag team action. A win for Kojima would not only secure the MLW World Tag Team Championship but also mark a historic moment as he adds another accolade to his illustrious career as the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

For Okumura, this would be a golden milestone as the Mexican based fighter celebrates 30 years of competition this year.

However, with the looming threat of CONTRA Unit’s interference, the question remains: will they attempt to hijack this pivotal matchup?

MLW invites fans worldwide to witness history in the making as CozyMAX and The Second Gear Crew collide for the vacant MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW: Azteca Lucha.

Get your tickets now at luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.