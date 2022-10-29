Confirmed Matches for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel (Non-Spoiler)

WWE SmackDown on FOX taped the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition Friday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Due to the crew’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5, next week’s SmackDown program was taped.

Full spoilers from Friday night’s taping, which will air next Friday, can be found by clicking here. The non-spoiler match list is below:

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener

* LA Knight vs. Ricochet

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

* Braun Strowman vs. 5 local enhancement wrestlers

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Rey Mysterio in the main event

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Ridge Holland and Butch, MVP, others

