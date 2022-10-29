Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for 11/4/22

WWE taped the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Full spoilers are below:

* In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville. Morgan used ObLivion to smash Deville through a pile of steel chairs.

* LA Knight defeated Ricochet. Before the match, Knight assaulted ring announcer Samantha Irvin, which irritated Ricochet because they are in a relationship. Knight used the ropes to help him with the pin.

* The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, and The Brawling Brutes got into an in-ring brawl. The Usos came to the ring to make a promo about their title reign, but they were cut off by The New Day, who said they were rooting for The Brawling Brutes to win the titles at WWE Crown Jewel, but that if The Usos won, they would be waiting. Ridge Holland and Butch attacked The Usos, and The New Day joined in. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa entered the ring to assist The Usos, and the segment concluded with The Bloodline laying out everyone.

* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya. Baszler strangled Natalya and left her with a bloody nose. The bloody nose was described as “pretty bloody” and “seemed televised on purpose.”

* Braun Strowman vs. 5 local enhancement wrestlers did not take place because Strowman plowed through them all. MVP stood ringside, watching the action as he set up the match. Strowman finished the segment by slamming MVP three times. Omos was not present.

* In the main event, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained his title over Rey Mysterio.

* It’s possible that segments and interviews will be incorporated into the broadcast.