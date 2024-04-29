The O.C. Open Up About Triple H Splitting The WWE Tag Team Titles

WWE stars The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) recently took to an episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast, where they talked about a number of topics including Triple H and the company splitting the tag team titles up because they want to focus more on tag team wrestling going forward.

Gallows said, “I thought it was really cool, even though we weren’t in the match and should’ve been, that they split the tag team titles at WrestleMania XL. It’ll be nice to see if there is some focus on tag team wrestling again. I feel like you’re starting to see some of that. I don’t know if the previous regime appreciated it as much. We know there is great fun, great drama in good tag team wrestling. Two sets of belts, one for each show, is a huge plus.”

Anderson added, “Hunter [Triple H] is in charge of all of that. He’s going to make sure there is going to be tag teams.“

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)